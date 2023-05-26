Tangedco gets Rs 3.6 crore to boost energy efficiency  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has disbursed Rs 3.6 crore to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation for the current financial year to upgrade energy equipment in places like schools, primary health centres, agriculture and other areas.

A senior official told TNIE, “To promote energy efficiency and conservation, BEE is executing several energy awareness campaigns to inculcate the habit of conservation and sustainability across the country.”

With the support of private players, the power utility is spreading awareness on energy conservation among the general public, farmers, school and college students and retailers.

Particularly in southern states, farmers in Andhra Pradesh are aware of how to utilise energy efficiently. They have mobile phones with remote control options, which help them turn off their pumpsets from a particular distance. In Tamil Nadu, Tangedco has introduced this facility in a few areas. As of now, the power utility is spreading awareness of this, the official added.

Another official said, “Nowadays, we meet MSME sector and educate them on how to use latest machines with maximum energy conservation. Through this programme, we can also explain how to reduce bills using modern equipment. For a few utilities, we give funds to buy new materials.” Apart from this, private players appointed by Tangedco under the BEE programme will visit schools and replace old fans and lights. A tender has been floated to select companies for the drive.

