TN 3rd in startup sector in India, has 49L MSMEs: Min

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TAMIL Nadu ranks third in startup sector and this progress has been achieved after the DMK assumed office in 2021, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan said. He was speaking at a conference titled ‘Sustainable cluster development in the state of Tamil Nadu - A holistic approach,’ organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (Assocham), which brought together industry leaders to discuss sustainable cluster development in Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the role of MSMEs in the country’s economic landscape, Anbarasan said, “They play a crucial role in employment generation, export, rural economic growth and overall economic development.”

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s strong presence in the MSME sector, he said the state boasts of 49 lakh MSME units, ranking third in the country.

“These units contribute 9.22% to the country’s GDP. Tamil Nadu’s textile sector holds a share of 19.4% in the industry, while the state accounts for 32.5% of car exports and 33% of leather product exports. These are significant contributions of MSME industries,” Anbarasan said. He spoke on the state government’s support for MSMEs, including the establishment of 25 microclusters with a subsidy of Rs 113 crore.

Mega clusters are being established in Thirumudivakkam and Tindivanam with government subsidy.

Construction of multi-storey industrial complexes in Guindy, Ambattur and Salem costing Rs 175 crore is under way to accommodate 364 industries, Anbarasan said. He also listed various initiatives introduced by the government to support MSME units, such as Tamil Nadu-TReDS.

Discussing TANSEED, the minister said the government has provided a subsidy of Rs 22.90 crore to 113 startups, elevating Tamil Nadu to the third rank in the sector since the current government assumed office. He also said a total of 22,425 young entrepreneurs have been nurtured, given bank loans to the tune of Rs 1,817 crore and subsidies of Rs 656.27 crore through schemes like NEEDS, UYEGP, PMEGP, and PMFME.

CHENNAI: TAMIL Nadu ranks third in startup sector and this progress has been achieved after the DMK assumed office in 2021, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan said. He was speaking at a conference titled ‘Sustainable cluster development in the state of Tamil Nadu - A holistic approach,’ organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (Assocham), which brought together industry leaders to discuss sustainable cluster development in Tamil Nadu. Talking about the role of MSMEs in the country’s economic landscape, Anbarasan said, “They play a crucial role in employment generation, export, rural economic growth and overall economic development.” Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s strong presence in the MSME sector, he said the state boasts of 49 lakh MSME units, ranking third in the country. “These units contribute 9.22% to the country’s GDP. Tamil Nadu’s textile sector holds a share of 19.4% in the industry, while the state accounts for 32.5% of car exports and 33% of leather product exports. These are significant contributions of MSME industries,” Anbarasan said. He spoke on the state government’s support for MSMEs, including the establishment of 25 microclusters with a subsidy of Rs 113 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mega clusters are being established in Thirumudivakkam and Tindivanam with government subsidy. Construction of multi-storey industrial complexes in Guindy, Ambattur and Salem costing Rs 175 crore is under way to accommodate 364 industries, Anbarasan said. He also listed various initiatives introduced by the government to support MSME units, such as Tamil Nadu-TReDS. Discussing TANSEED, the minister said the government has provided a subsidy of Rs 22.90 crore to 113 startups, elevating Tamil Nadu to the third rank in the sector since the current government assumed office. He also said a total of 22,425 young entrepreneurs have been nurtured, given bank loans to the tune of Rs 1,817 crore and subsidies of Rs 656.27 crore through schemes like NEEDS, UYEGP, PMEGP, and PMFME.