Woman dies after You Tuber Irfan’s car fatally knocks her down near Chengalpattu in TN

The deceased was identified as Padmavathi, 55, from a village near Potheri who was working as a security guard in a private college in the locality.

Published: 26th May 2023 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2023 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

While sources said Irfan was found at the spot after the accident, police officers refused to comment. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman in Maraimalai Nagar was fatally knocked down by a Benz car belonging to YouTuber Irfan, while his family was returning to Chennai on Thursday night through Chengalpattu.

While sources said Irfan was found at the spot after the accident, police officers refused to comment. 

On Thursday night Padmavathi visited her daughter in Maraimalai Nagar and was returning home to Potheri when the accident happened.

When the woman was on the Trichy - Chennai National Highway, near the Potheri municipality office, the speeding car proceeding towards Chennai, knocked her down. Padmavathi was thrown off from the spot. 

The ambulance crew declared her dead and her body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Guduvanchery traffic police registered a case under section IPC 304 A (causing death due to negligence). Police said that Irfan’s family was present in the car and one of their ‘distant relatives’ Mohammed Azaruddin, from Sithalapakkam, was driving the vehicle. 

Speaking to TNIE, Kannan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai Traffic division said that street lights on the entire stretch do not work and lead to several accidents. “We have repeatedly informed the municipality about the issue but they claim they do not have resources to change light bulbs,” said the senior police officer. 

The police officer said that Irfan’s family was travelling in the car but refused to comment if Irfan himself was present inside.

The police officer also claimed that he offered Rs 10,000 from his own pocket to the daughter of Padmavathi as they were struggling financially to arrange the funeral.

