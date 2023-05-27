Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin thanks PM for nod to hosting Khelo India 2023 in Tamil Nadu 

The Khelo India 2023 games will showcase Tamil culture, hospitality and serve as a platform for young sportspersons from all states to showcase their sporting skills, the chief minister said. 

Published: 27th May 2023 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2023 07:07 PM

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request to host Khelo India 2023 and said on Saturday that the games would be conducted with befitting grandeur, like when the state organised the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The games would showcase Tamil culture and hospitality, he said.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the chief minister said, "I thank Hon'ble PM Thiru Narendra Modi Avl for having accepted my request to host the Khelo India Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu. These games will serve as a platform for young sportspersons from all Indian states to showcase their sporting skills."

He added, "As everyone witnessed during the 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will conduct the Khelo India Games also with befitting grandeur and showcase Tamil culture and hospitality."

