TN sticks to 'no captivity' policy, Arikomban likely to be captured and translocated

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu forest department has stuck to its 'no captivity' policy and is likely to capture and translocate Kerala's Arikomban, a 35-year-old tusker that has strayed into residential areas of Cumbum municipality on Saturday and triggered panic.

A team of forest officials led by the Deputy Director, Megamalai Division and District Forest Officer, Theni are continuously monitoring the straying elephant.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE the option of capturing the elephant for re-releasing back to the forests is being explored. "Despite the complex situation, strenuous efforts are taken to ensure the safety of the public and property while ensuring the safety of the elephant as well."

Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in the Cumbum Municipality area, Uthamapalayam Taluk, the local authorities said and added that traffic is completely regulated to protect people and damage to property.

Officials said tranquiliser guns and drugs are in place at the site. A team of elephant trackers from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve are on their way to reach Theni shortly.

“ A pair of kumkies from ATR is transported using vehicles from Coimbatore and Hosur and would reach the location shortly. Around 150 forest frontline staff headed by 10 Forest Range Officers are in place. Special teams from Srivilliputhur led by Deputy Director, Srivilliputhur Division and from Madurai led by two Forest Range Officers are supporting the team. Special elephant trackers are deployed from Coimbatore Forest Division for monitoring the elephant and analyzing the situation,” said a government press release on action taken pertaining to Arikomban.

Veterinarians Kalaivanan, Prakash, Vijayaragavan and Rajesh are all on the job.

Arikomban, known to raid ration shops and has a special hunger for rice, was captured in the Chinnakanal area in the Idukki district of Kerala and released in the Mullakudi area of Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), Kerala on April 29 after being radio-collared. The animal entered Vannathiparai reserved forests (Melgudalur village) of Theni district on April 30. It moved through the forests and reached Highways Town Panchayat area and remained in the surrounding forests until May 16 after which it entered back into PTR. On May 26, it reached Kumuli town and later entered Suranganar RF of Theni district and remained in Harvest Fresh Farm Stay resort in Thammanampatti village until 4 am on Saturday.

The animal started moving towards the forest area during which it got agitated by a mob and got redirected towards Cumbum town. It entered Cumbum and took shelter in a tamarind grove in the Cumbum EB substation (Kenji- goundankulam).

Agitated by a drone operated by a local press reporter, the elephant moved away from the town to a banana plantation and is presently sheltered at this place behind Gandhi Nagar close to Cumbum Kumuli bypass.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu forest department has stuck to its 'no captivity' policy and is likely to capture and translocate Kerala's Arikomban, a 35-year-old tusker that has strayed into residential areas of Cumbum municipality on Saturday and triggered panic. A team of forest officials led by the Deputy Director, Megamalai Division and District Forest Officer, Theni are continuously monitoring the straying elephant. Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE the option of capturing the elephant for re-releasing back to the forests is being explored. "Despite the complex situation, strenuous efforts are taken to ensure the safety of the public and property while ensuring the safety of the elephant as well." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in the Cumbum Municipality area, Uthamapalayam Taluk, the local authorities said and added that traffic is completely regulated to protect people and damage to property. Officials said tranquiliser guns and drugs are in place at the site. A team of elephant trackers from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve are on their way to reach Theni shortly. “ A pair of kumkies from ATR is transported using vehicles from Coimbatore and Hosur and would reach the location shortly. Around 150 forest frontline staff headed by 10 Forest Range Officers are in place. Special teams from Srivilliputhur led by Deputy Director, Srivilliputhur Division and from Madurai led by two Forest Range Officers are supporting the team. Special elephant trackers are deployed from Coimbatore Forest Division for monitoring the elephant and analyzing the situation,” said a government press release on action taken pertaining to Arikomban. Veterinarians Kalaivanan, Prakash, Vijayaragavan and Rajesh are all on the job. Arikomban, known to raid ration shops and has a special hunger for rice, was captured in the Chinnakanal area in the Idukki district of Kerala and released in the Mullakudi area of Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), Kerala on April 29 after being radio-collared. The animal entered Vannathiparai reserved forests (Melgudalur village) of Theni district on April 30. It moved through the forests and reached Highways Town Panchayat area and remained in the surrounding forests until May 16 after which it entered back into PTR. On May 26, it reached Kumuli town and later entered Suranganar RF of Theni district and remained in Harvest Fresh Farm Stay resort in Thammanampatti village until 4 am on Saturday. The animal started moving towards the forest area during which it got agitated by a mob and got redirected towards Cumbum town. It entered Cumbum and took shelter in a tamarind grove in the Cumbum EB substation (Kenji- goundankulam). Agitated by a drone operated by a local press reporter, the elephant moved away from the town to a banana plantation and is presently sheltered at this place behind Gandhi Nagar close to Cumbum Kumuli bypass.