Agathiyar devotees from Seithunganallur head to Podhigai peak

The devotees will worship the Agathiyar statue by chanting prayers to keep the water out of the spring near the statue, which is also the origin of the Thamirabarani River.

Published: 28th May 2023

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A group of 20 Agathiyar devotees set off on a journey from Seithunganallur village to Podhigai hill on Saturday to perform puja before the Agathiyar statue to keep replenishing the spring beside it, which is also the origin of the Thamirabarani River. The devotees have taken up the journey based on an ideegam or a belief that considers Agathiyar as the one who created the Thamirabarani River on the day of Vaikasi Visakam.

The Agathiyar devotees, headed by Uchimakali, a priest, will be on a three-day trip from Seithunganallur village near Srivaikuntam. Seithunganallur panchayat president Parvathinathan and clerk Sankarapandian are among the devotees travelling to the hill. Muthalankurichi Kamarasu flagged off the rally at Seithunganallur.

Each devotee has purchased a ticket for Rs 4,000 from the Peiparai forest range in Trivandrum of Kerala. According to Kamarasu, the group will be travelling in a bus via Aralvaimozhi and Kulasekharam in the Kanniyakumari district, headed towards Naduvankadu and then to Vidra, the Kaanithalam check post before the bus will be stationed at the Poanakadu estate. The devotees will then walk uphill for 28 km to reach the Podhigai peak.

On their walk uphill, they will pass by the Thankarbachan temple, Lathimotta, Karumeni River, Vazhaipinthi River, Attai River, Pull medu, Ezhu Madangu, Asee Kadu, Athiri bungalow, Muttu Etham, Mathimayanguthu Cholai, Thamaraikulam, Sangamuthirai, Vazhukkuparai, first rope, and second rope before reaching the peak to witness the Agatiyar statue installed aside to the spring where the river Thamirabarani originates.

The devotees will worship the Agathiyar statue by chanting prayers to keep the water out of the spring near the statue, which is also the origin of the Thamirabarani River. "Lately, the river has been running dry due to the inadequate seasonal rains and the soaring summer heat, which is also responsible for the lower water levels in dams. The situation has also led to water scarcity in both Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts," the devotees said.  

"Even though the Podhigai hill is the second highest peak in Tamil Nadu, it is the neighbouring Kerala government that has been making a profit out of tourism through Kerala borders. The Agathiyar devotees have no other choice than to travel via Kanniyakumari and Kerala, as the Tamil Nadu government had closed the route via Karaiyar dam, Panatheertham some 25 years back," the devotees added.

Muthalankurichi Kamarasu said that the Tamil Nadu government must conduct awareness drives in the villages located along the Thamirabarani river banks, to keep the river clean, stop dumping waste, and protect the river course from sewage and wastewater drains.

