Child marriage pics at Chidambaram Natarajar temple go viral, dikshithars want court to take note

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Even as photographs of the alleged child marriages in Chidambaram Natarajar temple Podhu Dikshithars case has been going viral on social media, the dikshithars’ lawyer, G Chandrasekhar, has urged the High Court to take suo motu action and order an inquiry into the incident.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Chandrasekhar said, “Information about the alleged child marriage cases filed against the dikshithars and their subsequent arrests have been shared by the government. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also disclosed details of its investigation, and we too have given statements to the media. But, it is inappropriate to disclose certain details concerning minors, leave alone release their photographs to the public. Despite my request to refrain from publicly discussing details of medical examinations of the girls, some individuals are doing it.”

Chandrasekhar also said he has, since October 2022, been seeking probe by central investigative agencies into the matter. “We also demand a judicial inquiry, as this involves violations of human rights and child rights. Identities of minors will not be disclosed even in judgments. But in this case, information is being made public,” Chandrasekhar said.

Meanwhile, a police official said photographs linked to the alleged child marriages were retrieved from cell phones of the persons arrested in connection with this issue.“We retrieved the pictures and retained them as evidence. Other officials from social welfare department and child protection teams have copies too. The accused might have also had copies and we are unsure how the pictures got leaked.”

An investigation official said, “Four child marriage cases have been filed against the dikshithars and eight individuals, including grooms, were arrested. The investigation is also underway in six more similar complaints.”

