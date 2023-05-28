CM Stalin invites Japanese investors to GIM 2024

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday invited Japanese investors to take part “in a big way” in the Global Investors Meet to be held on January 10 and 11, 2024, and expressed hope that the cultural ties between Tamil Nadu and Japan should be strengthened beyond commercial interests.

At a cultural meet organised in Osaka, Japan, the Chief Minister met investors, important personalities and the Tamil diaspora. On the occasion, the chief minister honoured Akemi Sakurai (84), the first Bharathanatyam dancer of Japan, and presented her with a memento.

Addressing the cultural gathering, Stalin referred to the ancient pride of Tamils and spoke about Keeladi excavations and Porunai civilisation. He also recalled the welfare schemes being implemented for the people in Tamil Nadu. Stalin recalled the 60th anniversary of Japan-India diplomatic relations, celebrated in 2012, and said such cultural ties should be further strengthened.

Earlier in the day, accepting the invitation from Nobuhiko Yamaguchi, vice governor of Osaka Province, Stalin visited the 16th-century Osaka Castle. It is being safeguarded as a cultural heritage by the King.

On Friday, the chief minister also visited the manufacturing unit of the Komatsu company which is engaged in construction works and in manufacturing equipment for mining.

Senior executives of the firm - Takayuki Furukoshi, and Go Kmaada made a power-point presentation of the works of the Komatsu company to the chief minister. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Finance Secretary S Krishnan, and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government accompanied the chief minister.

