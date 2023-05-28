DGP launches ‘Octopus’ to collect, share info on radical elements in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A dedicated digital platform ‘Octopus’, developed by Coimbatore city police along with a city-based software firm KG Invicta Services (KGiS), for sharing information on radical elements was officially launched by the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Friday.

City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, CEO of KGiS Jayamurali Balaguruswamy, Director of KGiS Santhosh Sathasivan and other police officers took part in the event. The expert team who designed the software explained its operations to the DGP. According to the police, personnel attached to the Intelligence Section (IS) and the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) will henceforth use ‘Octopus’ for routine seeding and sharing of information related to persons who are under their watch for suspicious activities.

They collect general intelligence, protests, law and order issues, and information on the movement of VIPs, political leaders and other important personalities from all 18 police station limits in the city. Those attached to the SIC gather intelligence specifically on radical elements and communal issues.

With the development of ‘Octopus’, the personnel will install the software on their smartphones and use it as a dedicated platform for intelligence gathering, reporting and processing. The software is already in its trial stage, police sources said.

COIMBATORE: A dedicated digital platform ‘Octopus’, developed by Coimbatore city police along with a city-based software firm KG Invicta Services (KGiS), for sharing information on radical elements was officially launched by the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Friday. City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, CEO of KGiS Jayamurali Balaguruswamy, Director of KGiS Santhosh Sathasivan and other police officers took part in the event. The expert team who designed the software explained its operations to the DGP. According to the police, personnel attached to the Intelligence Section (IS) and the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) will henceforth use ‘Octopus’ for routine seeding and sharing of information related to persons who are under their watch for suspicious activities. They collect general intelligence, protests, law and order issues, and information on the movement of VIPs, political leaders and other important personalities from all 18 police station limits in the city. Those attached to the SIC gather intelligence specifically on radical elements and communal issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the development of ‘Octopus’, the personnel will install the software on their smartphones and use it as a dedicated platform for intelligence gathering, reporting and processing. The software is already in its trial stage, police sources said.