Home States Tamil Nadu

DGP launches ‘Octopus’ to collect, share info on radical elements in Coimbatore

City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, CEO of KGiS Jayamurali Balaguruswamy, Director of KGiS Santhosh Sathasivan and other police officers took part in the event.

Published: 28th May 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Octopus

Octopus

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A dedicated digital platform ‘Octopus’, developed by Coimbatore city police along with a city-based software firm KG Invicta Services (KGiS), for sharing information on radical elements was officially launched by the Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Friday.

City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, CEO of KGiS Jayamurali Balaguruswamy, Director of KGiS Santhosh Sathasivan and other police officers took part in the event. The expert team who designed the software explained its operations to the DGP. According to the police, personnel attached to the Intelligence Section (IS) and the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) will henceforth use ‘Octopus’ for routine seeding and sharing of information related to persons who are under their watch for suspicious activities.

They collect general intelligence, protests, law and order issues, and information on the movement of VIPs, political leaders and other important personalities from all 18 police station limits in the city. Those attached to the SIC gather intelligence specifically on radical elements and communal issues.

With the development of ‘Octopus’, the personnel will install the software on their smartphones and use it as a dedicated platform for intelligence gathering, reporting and processing. The software is already in its trial stage, police sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Octopus Coimbatore City police
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp