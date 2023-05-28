Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain lashes Salem, 14-year-old boy electrocuted

Sources said that several roads were flooded and traffic was stalled in various parts of Salem as heavy rains continued until Friday night. 

By Express News Service

SALEM: Amid heavy rain in Salem, a 14-year-old boy died of electrocution in Anna Nagar in the district on Friday. According to police, the victim, identified as E Akilan from Mecheri in Salem, was on vacation in his grandmother’s house in Anna Nagar and was playing near the house on Friday evening, when it started to rain. While going inside to escape from the rain, he accidentally touched an electric wire hanging over the switchboard and was electrocuted to death. Salem Town police have registered a case and are investigating,” police said.

According to data from district disaster management, Salem district received a total of 148 mm of rainfall till 7 am on Saturday, with a maximum of 31.4 mm. Sources said that several roads were flooded and traffic was stalled in various parts of Salem as heavy rains continued until Friday night. 

“A cow died due to a lightning strike in Karungallur village in Mettur and another cow died as a TNEB line fell down in the Oonjakadu area in Kondalampatti in Salem. The side walls of a tiled house collapsed in Puthur village near Pethanayakkanpalayam but there are no injuries,” sources added.

