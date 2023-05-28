‘Just Listen and Learn’: Spoken English made easy for government schoolchildren in Tiruchy

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In an effort to alleviate apprehensions among government school students about conversing in English, Education Department officials and school heads have taken the initiative to conduct a month-long intensive English training camp named 'Just Listen and Learn.'

Tamil-medium government schools, which have lagged behind in English training, had taken various initiatives over the past few years to impart English training among the students. One such initiative taken by the Education Department at Srirangam has delivered impressive results to the point where even private school students are enrolling for this.

K Maruthanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer (BEO), said that earlier summer classes used to be conducted in the schools for a week or more, but they made little impression on the students. As a change, they introduced 'Just Listen and Learn' and participation was made free of cost so as to attract students from all backgrounds. "The teaching process here is more inclusive. Since the language is taught through plays and stories, the students also become part of the teaching process," he said.

The training camp fills a crucial gap in English-language teaching in India; while most students trained in English are adept with reading and writing, the speaking part of it drains their confidence, said Maruthanayagam. "By training the students through plays and acts, students can shed their fear of conversing in the language." With the camp proving to be a success, the department now plans to hold this regularly in the evenings after schools reopen. "We have planned to merge the English coaching with the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) programme to make it accessible to all students," he added.

Suresh, whose daughter studies at a well-known private school in Tiruchy, said, "Hearing of the training programme focused on spoken English, I got my daughter enrolled as well, and it has turned out to be very helpful."

TIRUCHY: In an effort to alleviate apprehensions among government school students about conversing in English, Education Department officials and school heads have taken the initiative to conduct a month-long intensive English training camp named 'Just Listen and Learn.' Tamil-medium government schools, which have lagged behind in English training, had taken various initiatives over the past few years to impart English training among the students. One such initiative taken by the Education Department at Srirangam has delivered impressive results to the point where even private school students are enrolling for this. K Maruthanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer (BEO), said that earlier summer classes used to be conducted in the schools for a week or more, but they made little impression on the students. As a change, they introduced 'Just Listen and Learn' and participation was made free of cost so as to attract students from all backgrounds. "The teaching process here is more inclusive. Since the language is taught through plays and stories, the students also become part of the teaching process," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The training camp fills a crucial gap in English-language teaching in India; while most students trained in English are adept with reading and writing, the speaking part of it drains their confidence, said Maruthanayagam. "By training the students through plays and acts, students can shed their fear of conversing in the language." With the camp proving to be a success, the department now plans to hold this regularly in the evenings after schools reopen. "We have planned to merge the English coaching with the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) programme to make it accessible to all students," he added. Suresh, whose daughter studies at a well-known private school in Tiruchy, said, "Hearing of the training programme focused on spoken English, I got my daughter enrolled as well, and it has turned out to be very helpful."