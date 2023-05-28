Lyca Group case: Rs 35 lakh in Udhaya foundation bank account attached

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 34.7 lakh cash in the bank account of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation in connection with a Central Crime Branch case pertaining to defrauding Lyca Group worth Rs 114.37 crore.

According to an Enforcement Directorate release, the bank account of the foundation was attached after investigation into the FIR registered by police against Kallal Group directors and founders on the complaint of Gaurav Chachra, Director of Pettigo Commercio Internacional Lda, a subsidiary of the UK-based Lyca Group having significant presence in India in the form of Lyca Productions, Lyca Hotels etc. He had alleged Kallal Group and its directors Saravanan Palaniappan, Vijaykumaran, Aravinth Raj and Vijay Ananth along with Lakshmi Muthuraman and Preetha Vijayananth had defrauded the subsidiary of Lyca Group of Rs 114.37 crore.

During the investigation, the ED had found fraud to the tune of Rs 300 crore, as Lyca Group had also made other investments/ loans to the accused group and its entities without any due diligence or rationale.

As a result, searches were carried out in the properties related to both Kallal and Lyca on April 27 and May 16 which led to the discovery of various ‘incriminating evidences’ in form of digital evidences, documents, properties, suspicious cash and hawala transactions which is still under the ED scanner and investigations, according to the release.

In order to secure part of the alleged proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1 crore, the ED has provisionally attached various immovable properties across Tamil Nadu, valued at Rs 36.3 crore and further attached Rs 34.7 lakh available in the bank account of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation. The trustees of the foundation failed to explain the rational for the receipt of money from the parties involved in the case, according to the ED.

