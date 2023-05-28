Migrant worker dies after truck runs over him in dump yard in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A migrant worker who was engaged in waste segregation at Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's dump yard at Vellalore died on Saturday early morning after allegedly being run over by a waste collection truck.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Paramanand (28) from Madhya Pradesh was staying inside the dump yard along with his wife and two children and worked at the bio-mining unit on a contract basis.

"He was one of the 22 workers engaged in waste segregation work and bio-mining on Friday night. In this situation, at around 2 am, Paramanand went to a nearby garbage pill, where he was hit by a truck and he died on the spot," police said.

The workers halted their work and informed to the corporation officials and Podanur police, who retrieved the body and sent it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination and further investigation was on.

A senior official from the CCMC said that there was no CCTV at the place where he was killed. "We have ordered the private firm, which undertook the bio-mining works, to conduct inquiry and ensure the safety of the workers. The firm was also instructed to provide compensation to the victim's family and to install CCTV to cover the entire premises," the officer added.

It may be noted that a 52-year-old woman Sivakami was buried alive under the landfill in the dump yard while she was collecting waste for recycling. A truck operator allegedly unloaded the waste without noticing her presence, due to which she died.

