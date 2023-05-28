Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes benefits to retired TNSTC employees

Udhayanidhi also praised Chief Minister MK Stalin for his decision to introduce free bus travel scheme for women in the state.

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributing financial benefits to retired TNSTC employees on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed financial benefits, including provident fund, gratuity and leave salary to the tune of Rs 171.23 crore, to 612 retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi said, “We are committed to disbursing the benefits, worth Rs 1,032 crore, to a total of 3,414 pensioners who retired between November 2022 and April 2023. We have commenced the process to fulfill this promise.”

The minister further highlighted that financial benefits were already disbursed to 6,281 pensioners who retired between May 2020 and November 2022, amounting to a substantial sum of Rs 1,583 crore in two phases.

Udhayanidhi also praised Chief Minister MK Stalin for his decision to introduce free bus travel scheme for women in the state. “Since its inception, women have made an impressive 288 crore trips, with each woman saving Rs 900 per month and Rs 11,000 per year. Furthermore, the percentage of women using government buses has risen significantly from 40% to 68%,” he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also acknowledged the Congress party’s efforts in Karnataka, where they introduced a similar free bus travel scheme.

