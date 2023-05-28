Muthu Nagar Express made its first stoppage at the newly constructed Mellur railway station

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Muthu Nagar Express made its first-ever stoppage at the newly constructed Mellur Railway station in Thoothukudi town on Saturday. The shift of the Mellur station from its previous location at Gate 2 which is two km away from the new station near the new bus stand premises, will address the traffic issues.



There are new platforms constructed along the two tracks near the fourth gate, which is located opposite the new bus stand premises on Ettayapuram road. Earlier, the trains were supposed to reach the Thoothukudi railway station after crossing four gates in the town, which used to cause heavy traffic blocks in the city as the three gates were lowered during the peak hours.



On Saturday morning, passengers from the Chennai-Thoothukudi Muthu Nagar Express alighted on the newly constructed platform at the Mellur railway station near the new bus stand for the first time.



Now, it will be convenient for the public to access the roads and the bus stands in the town, said Brahmanayagam. "There should be parking for passengers to park their vehicles and auto rickshaw stands that allow them to move out of the station. Mysore-Thoothukudi train must also be stopped at the new station as it approaches and leaves the Thoothukudi railway station," he added.



Meanwhile, Empower India Centre for Consumer Education Research and Advocacy, Honorary Secretary A Sankar, appealed to the railways to ensure all the trains stop at the new Mellur station in both directions from the Thoothukudi railway station, as the southern railways had announced to stop only seven trains.

