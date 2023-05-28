‘Recognition of govt medical colleges won’t be affected’: TN Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rebuffing news reports that appeared in certain media, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said recognition of three government medical colleges in the state will not be affected, and the state will rectify the defects pointed out by the National Medical Commission.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a medical camp at Dooming Kuppam off Loop Road, Marina, Subramanian said Government Stanley Medical College and KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College in Trichy are well-established colleges, and small defects like replacing dysfunctional CCTVs and deficiencies in Aadhaar-based biometric attendance could be rectified in a matter of half an hour to one hour.

“We hope these small defects will not affect the recognition of these colleges. The centre should not make it a habit of magnifying small defects in the infrastructure in the state. This is being carried out keeping an eye on the upcoming elections, “ Subramanian said.

According to the Directorate of Medical Education officials, the NMC members during inspection pointed out some defects in the Government Stanley Medical College, KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College in Trichy and Dharmapuri Medical College and instructed to rectify them.

“They instructed these colleges to appeal again for final approval for continuing MBBS admissions. The colleges have already submitted the appeal. The final approval will be given before beginning the medical counselling for UG medical and dental seats for academic year 2023-2024. The National Medical Commission cannot deny recognition for these colleges, “ a DME official said.

The official said the colleges have CCTV cameras and adequate faculty.“There was a misunderstanding in marking biometric attendance for the faculty. So the NMC thought there is no adequate faculty in these colleges. Therefore, the supporting documents were submitted. It is a usual procedure that during inspections, defects will be pointed out and will be instructed to appeal again,” he added.

