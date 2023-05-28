Senthil Balaji case: Searches on in Karur with CRPF cover, four cases booked

By Express News Service

KARUR: Availing of the protection of “around 100” CRPF personnel, Income Tax (I-T) officials on Saturday continued searches at places of people linked to Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji across the district for the second consecutive day. Meanwhile, the police on Saturday registered four cases against both members of the DMK and the I-T teams under various sections in connection with the clash between the groups during the searches on Friday.

During the search at the residence of the minister’s brother, Ashok Kumar, at Ramakrishnapuram on Friday, DMK workers clashed with the I-T officials. In this, the windshield and the rearview mirror of the officials’ car were damaged. A few DMK functionaries allegedly also accused the officials of having assaulted them and went on to get admitted to various hospitals across the district. I-T officials, too, traded similar charges against DMK workers preventing them from performing searches and got admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Based on a complaint filed by I-T officials and a counter-complaint filed by DMK members, the Karur Town police and the Thanthonimalai police filed cases against both groups. The I-T officials have been booked under Sections 294b (uttering obscenity at a public place) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

