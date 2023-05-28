Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji case: Searches on in Karur with CRPF cover, four cases booked

A few DMK functionaries allegedly also accused the officials of having assaulted them and went on to get admitted to various hospitals across the district.

Published: 28th May 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Availing of the protection of “around 100” CRPF personnel, Income Tax (I-T) officials on Saturday continued searches at places of people linked to Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji across the district for the second consecutive day. Meanwhile, the police on Saturday registered four cases against both members of the DMK and the I-T teams under various sections in connection with the clash between the groups during the searches on Friday.

During the search at the residence of the minister’s brother, Ashok Kumar, at Ramakrishnapuram on Friday, DMK workers clashed with the I-T officials. In this, the windshield and the rearview mirror of the officials’ car were damaged. A few DMK functionaries allegedly also accused the officials of having assaulted them and went on to get admitted to various hospitals across the district. I-T officials, too, traded similar charges against DMK workers preventing them from performing searches and got admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Based on a complaint filed by I-T officials and a counter-complaint filed by DMK members, the Karur Town police and the Thanthonimalai police filed cases against both groups. The I-T officials have been booked under Sections 294b (uttering obscenity at a public place) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF Senthil Balaji GMCH
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp