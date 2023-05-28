‘Tamil Nadu windmills need repowering policy’

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Windmill producers stress the urgency of implementing a repowering policy as power demand steadily increases in the state. They believe that both the state and central governments should take responsibility for compensating the windmill producers.



S Jeyakumaran, the CEO of Vayulo energy, a windmill utility based in Tirunelveli, told TNIE "The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, last year on October 17, proposed a repowering potential of 25,406 GW for wind turbines below 2 MW capacity across the country. In our state, there are numerous windmills, each with a capacity of 2 MW, that need to repower their wind turbines."



Repowering old wind turbines holds the promise of generating more power than the current situation allows. However, when windmill producers opt for repowering, it will take at least a year, during which they must temporarily cease operations.



To alleviate the financial burden faced by these small entities, windmill producers nationwide have been demanding compensation during this period. Unfortunately, neither the union government nor the state governments, including Tamil Nadu, are willing to accept this request. Furthermore, the absence of proper guidelines complicates matters. Therefore, it is imperative for state governments to formulate guidelines promptly and initiate the repowering process, Jeyakumaran said.



Jayakumaran also highlighted the benefits of repowering, such as increased power generation capacity, improved energy landscape, cost savings through upgrades, and enhanced grid integration. However, the main challenge lies in properly disposing of waste from existing foundations and rejected wind turbine blades.



Expressing concern, an anonymous windmill producer from Coimbatore said, "The implementation of the repowering policy will undoubtedly impact small wind power generators. Many utilities may be forced to shut down due to insufficient funds. Although the central government provides direction on this matter, it ultimately falls under the purview of the state government. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government must swiftly initiate favorable policies for windmill producers."



A senior official informed TNIE that during the recent assembly session, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji assured the establishment of a special purpose vehicle for wind turbine repowering. Discussions on this matter are currently underway.

The official also mentioned that the state government will determine the compensation to be provided to windmill producers.

New Wind Turbines

Under the repowering policy, the new wind turbines will have higher hub heights, ranging from 120 to 140 meters, whereas the old turbines have lower hub heights of 30 to 60 meters. Turbines with lower hub heights are unable to harness stronger wind speeds.

