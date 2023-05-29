2nd-gen ISRO navigation satellite launches today

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: ISRO will be launching its first in the second-generation navigation satellites using GSLV rocket on Monday morning. India is eyeing a big leap in providing real-time positioning and timing services over the country and a region extending approximately 1,500km around the Indian mainland and this new satellite series with enhanced capabilities compared to its predecessors is considered a game-changer, especially to meet strategic needs.

The Indian regional navigation satellite system (IRNSS) with an operational name of NavIC requires at least seven fully-functional satellites placed in precise orbits , three in geostationary and four in geosynchronous orbits. India successfully placed eight navigation satellites in orbit between 2013 and 2018, of which a few are currently non-functional reportedly owing to malfunction of imported atomic clocks.

According to ISRO, the second-generation navigation satellites will not only ensure the continuity of legacy NavIC services but also provide new services in L1 band and encompass an indigenously developed Rubidium atomic clock. The L1 navigation band is popular for providing PNT (position, navigation and timing) services for civilian users and for interoperability with other global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) such as GPS (US), GLONASS (Russia), Galileo (EU) and BeiDou (China).

Monday’s mission GSLV-F12/NVS-01 will be ISRO’s fourth launch this year. It has already accomplished three successful missions -- launching its smallest rocket SSLV, a PSLV and its heaviest rocket LVM3.

The GSLV rocket carrying 2,332 kg navigation satellite NVS-01 will lift-off from the second launch pad at 10.42 am and the countdown began at 7.12 am on Sunday. ISRO said the navigation payload operates in L1, L5 and S bands and employs a tri-band antenna. The heart of the navigation payload is the Rubidium atomic frequency standard (RAFS) atomic clock which acts a stable frequency reference for navigation payload.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had previously told TNIE, “To start with, one out of four atomic clocks onboard the first navigation satellite will be a desi one.” ISRO’s space application centre in Ahmedabad has developed indigenous atomic clocks. This is a significant step as these clocks are critical to measuring precision location data.

Tapan Misra, former director of SAC, under whose leadership desi atomic clocks were developed, told TNIE, “Atomic clocks are critical to measuring the distance between the satellite and the object on the ground. They provide precision location data. India is among few nations in the world to have developed this technology.”

India took the decision to have its own navigation system way back in 1999 after the US government refused to share GPS data that would provide vital information on Pakistani troop’s position during the Kargil war. NavIC was a culmination of two decades of work.

GSLV-F-12/NVS-01 Mission

GSLV-F12 is the 15th flight of India’s GSLV and the 9th flight with indigenous cryo stage

It will place the satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit. The satellite will independently use its onboard propulsion systems to reach its intended orbit

Launch planned from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR Important applications of NavIC

Terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation

Precision agriculture

Fleet management

Location-based services in mobile services

Marine Fisheries

Strategic applications

CHENNAI: ISRO will be launching its first in the second-generation navigation satellites using GSLV rocket on Monday morning. India is eyeing a big leap in providing real-time positioning and timing services over the country and a region extending approximately 1,500km around the Indian mainland and this new satellite series with enhanced capabilities compared to its predecessors is considered a game-changer, especially to meet strategic needs. The Indian regional navigation satellite system (IRNSS) with an operational name of NavIC requires at least seven fully-functional satellites placed in precise orbits , three in geostationary and four in geosynchronous orbits. India successfully placed eight navigation satellites in orbit between 2013 and 2018, of which a few are currently non-functional reportedly owing to malfunction of imported atomic clocks. According to ISRO, the second-generation navigation satellites will not only ensure the continuity of legacy NavIC services but also provide new services in L1 band and encompass an indigenously developed Rubidium atomic clock. The L1 navigation band is popular for providing PNT (position, navigation and timing) services for civilian users and for interoperability with other global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) such as GPS (US), GLONASS (Russia), Galileo (EU) and BeiDou (China).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Monday’s mission GSLV-F12/NVS-01 will be ISRO’s fourth launch this year. It has already accomplished three successful missions -- launching its smallest rocket SSLV, a PSLV and its heaviest rocket LVM3. The GSLV rocket carrying 2,332 kg navigation satellite NVS-01 will lift-off from the second launch pad at 10.42 am and the countdown began at 7.12 am on Sunday. ISRO said the navigation payload operates in L1, L5 and S bands and employs a tri-band antenna. The heart of the navigation payload is the Rubidium atomic frequency standard (RAFS) atomic clock which acts a stable frequency reference for navigation payload. ISRO Chairman S Somanath had previously told TNIE, “To start with, one out of four atomic clocks onboard the first navigation satellite will be a desi one.” ISRO’s space application centre in Ahmedabad has developed indigenous atomic clocks. This is a significant step as these clocks are critical to measuring precision location data. Tapan Misra, former director of SAC, under whose leadership desi atomic clocks were developed, told TNIE, “Atomic clocks are critical to measuring the distance between the satellite and the object on the ground. They provide precision location data. India is among few nations in the world to have developed this technology.” India took the decision to have its own navigation system way back in 1999 after the US government refused to share GPS data that would provide vital information on Pakistani troop’s position during the Kargil war. NavIC was a culmination of two decades of work. GSLV-F-12/NVS-01 Mission GSLV-F12 is the 15th flight of India’s GSLV and the 9th flight with indigenous cryo stage It will place the satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit. The satellite will independently use its onboard propulsion systems to reach its intended orbit Launch planned from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR Important applications of NavIC Terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation Precision agriculture Fleet management Location-based services in mobile services Marine Fisheries Strategic applications