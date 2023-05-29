Aspirants flag major pattern change in UPSC preliminary paper

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: MANY aspirants who appeared for Union Public Service Commission Civil Service preliminary exams on Sunday opined that the question pattern was changed this year.

Citing examples of the changed question paper, aspirants said modern Indian history was given less focus as compared to ancient and medieval history and there were 20 questions on assertion and reasoning, as compared to the two questions which were there in the exams last year. They pointed out that there were three questions on modern Indian history and 10 questions on ancient and medieval history.

According to aspirants who have been preparing for the exam since a long time, UPSC changes its question pattern frequently and the commission changed the pattern this year as well. This time, the questions were asked subject-wise, which include, 12 questions on Economy, eight questions on Geography, two questions on Sports, 13 questions on Polity, 15 to 16 questions on Environment, three questions on History, five questions on Science and Technology, among others.

S Ganesh, a tutor, said, “In the past years, six to 10 questions were asked on modern Indian history, while three to five questions were asked on medieval history and two questions were asked from ancient history. But the number of questions in modern Indian history was reduced this year.”

R Govindharaj, who appeared in the exam on Sunday, said, “This time, there were more number of assertion and reasoning questions. Around 18 questions were asked in the pattern. In the past years, hardly one or two questions were from assertion and reasoning. The UPSC has done this to confuse the aspirants and new aspirants would have been perplexed by the questions.”

However, tutors who observed the pattern said that the UPSC had asked more assertion and reasoning-type questions in 2011 and 2012 as well. Aspirants pointed out that in the international map-based questions, three questions were asked of countries near Ukraine and Russia.

Manish Narnaware, who is the additional collector of Erode, said in a tweet, “Such question paper will discourage new candidate coming for UPSC preparation. UPSC is mysterious in many ways.”Replying to his tweet, Assistant Collector of Madurai Divyanshu Nigam said, “Correct sir. How can one prepare for such a paper? At the end, it all comes down to lucky guesswork.” However, a few aspirants said that the paper was much easy for them.

