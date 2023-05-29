Home States Tamil Nadu

Brick structure revealed at Porpanaikottai excavation in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district

Brick structure exposed in Porpanaikottai (Pudukottai District) excavation at a depth of 07 to 19 cm. (Photo | Thangam Thennarasu Twitter)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Attempting to unearth the Tamil Sangam era, the excavation that started at the Porpanaikottai archaeological site in Pudukkottai a week before, has revealed brick structures at a depth of 7 to 19 cm tweeted Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Archaeology and Finance. 

Sources from the Archeology department said that along with the brick structure Hopscotch, Spout and glass bangles were also found. They also mentioned that more details about the structure would soon be revealed in the coming days. 

The Porpanaikottai excavation started in May 20 by the Archaeology department is headed by Archeology officer Thangadurai and team. 

Official sources said, "We can use thermal dating to identify the age of the brick structure. We are alse keenly looking at the future developments during the course of excavation."

Manikandan A, founder of the Archaeological Research Forum of Pudukkottai said, "We have identified a wall structure and we can expect a high wall as we excavate further. It can shed new light on our Tamil history."

