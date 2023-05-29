Brick structure revealed at Porpanaikottai excavation in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Attempting to unearth the Tamil Sangam era, the excavation that started at the Porpanaikottai archaeological site in Pudukkottai a week before, has revealed brick structures at a depth of 7 to 19 cm tweeted Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Archaeology and Finance.

Sources from the Archeology department said that along with the brick structure Hopscotch, Spout and glass bangles were also found. They also mentioned that more details about the structure would soon be revealed in the coming days.

புதுக்கோட்டை மாவட்டம், பொற்பனைக் கோட்டையில் தமிழ் நாடு அரசின் தொல்லியல் துறை வாயிலாக அண்மையில் தொடங்கப்பட்ட அகழ்வாராய்ச்சியில் வெளிக்கொணரபட்டுள்ள செங்கல் கட்டுமானங்கள்.



Brick structure is exposed in Porpanaikottai (Pudukottai District) excavation at a depth of 07 to 19 cm . pic.twitter.com/gBS2GBaD6V May 26, 2023

The Porpanaikottai excavation started in May 20 by the Archaeology department is headed by Archeology officer Thangadurai and team.

Official sources said, "We can use thermal dating to identify the age of the brick structure. We are alse keenly looking at the future developments during the course of excavation."

Manikandan A, founder of the Archaeological Research Forum of Pudukkottai said, "We have identified a wall structure and we can expect a high wall as we excavate further. It can shed new light on our Tamil history."

