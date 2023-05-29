Home States Tamil Nadu

Chola inscription on granite found near temple in Kumbakonam

Upon spotting inscriptions on the portion of the slab that was visible, he arranged to have the slab reclaimed with the help of the local population.

THANJAVUR:  A 12th-century Chola inscription on granite that was found partially buried near the second entrance of the Abathsagayeswarar temple in Thukkachi village near Kumbakonam was reclaimed and placed in the temple mandapam.

The slab was spotted by A Gopinath, founder-secretary of Kumbakonam Regional History Research Association, during a recent visit to the temple, which is currently undergoing restoration work. Upon spotting inscriptions on the portion of the slab that was visible, he arranged to have the slab reclaimed with the help of the local population.

Gopinath said the inscription was that of Vikrama Cholan (1118-1136 CE), and that it was made during the fourth year of his reign. The inscription speaks about land donated by the village council of Vijayarajendra Chaturvedimangalam (present-day Thukkachi), to the temple at Kulothunga Chola Nallur village for chanting Devaram. Kulothunga Chola Nallur village, he said comprised parts of Thukkachi and neighbouring Koohur village.  

While looking into the Annual Reports of Indian Epigraphy, it was found that the inscription was already deciphered in 1918 but was neglected. The slab was placed in the temple’s Maha Mandapam on May 26 and will need to be displayed at the Tiruchutru Maligai, said Gopinath. The epigraphy reports as saying there were ten inscriptions in the temple. Apart from the reclaimed slab, another one has been found in the temple walls. The whereabouts of the remaining inscriptions are yet to be known, he added.

