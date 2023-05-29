Close watch on Arikomban: Three kumkis set to escort tusker out

By Express News Service

THENI: Measures will be taken towards either capturing the elephant ‘Arikomban’ or escorting it safely into the reserve forest areas, said forest minister M Mathiventhan on Sunday after taking stock of the situation. The forest department is monitoring the elephant’s movements at Kuthanatchi reserve areas near Megamalai.

Arikomban, also known as Arisikomban, wreaked havoc on Friday near the Cumbum forest area by destroying the agricultural produce of farmers. On Saturday, it entered the Cumbum city area and created ruckus before wandering elsewhere. Considering the situation, the district administration has enforced Section 144 in several locations.

“A five-member tranquiliser team and three Kumki elephants are on standby to capture Arikomban in case it enters residential areas. If the elephant remains in the forest, the department will escort it into deeper reserve area through the Periyar tiger reserve.

Special teams have been deputed in Surulipatti and nearby areas to prevent the tusker from entering residential areas,” said Mathiventhan, adding that the dosage of anaesthesia will be based on the veterinarian’s prescription considering the elephant’s health condition. Last time when the elephant was captured in Kerala, it was given four shots.

The minister further said earlier attempts to capture the elephant failed multiple times. “The first time, a YouTuber frightened the elephant when he tried to capture its visual using a drone. In the second instance, some people lit crops on fire to chase off the elephant from a plantain farm. People should not get involved in such activities and hamper officials from performing their duties,” he added.

THENI: Measures will be taken towards either capturing the elephant ‘Arikomban’ or escorting it safely into the reserve forest areas, said forest minister M Mathiventhan on Sunday after taking stock of the situation. The forest department is monitoring the elephant’s movements at Kuthanatchi reserve areas near Megamalai. Arikomban, also known as Arisikomban, wreaked havoc on Friday near the Cumbum forest area by destroying the agricultural produce of farmers. On Saturday, it entered the Cumbum city area and created ruckus before wandering elsewhere. Considering the situation, the district administration has enforced Section 144 in several locations. “A five-member tranquiliser team and three Kumki elephants are on standby to capture Arikomban in case it enters residential areas. If the elephant remains in the forest, the department will escort it into deeper reserve area through the Periyar tiger reserve.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Special teams have been deputed in Surulipatti and nearby areas to prevent the tusker from entering residential areas,” said Mathiventhan, adding that the dosage of anaesthesia will be based on the veterinarian’s prescription considering the elephant’s health condition. Last time when the elephant was captured in Kerala, it was given four shots. The minister further said earlier attempts to capture the elephant failed multiple times. “The first time, a YouTuber frightened the elephant when he tried to capture its visual using a drone. In the second instance, some people lit crops on fire to chase off the elephant from a plantain farm. People should not get involved in such activities and hamper officials from performing their duties,” he added.