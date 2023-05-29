Discussion held for new bill of SC/ST Sub-Plan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) conducted a conference in Madurai on Sunday to discuss the upcoming new legislation of the SC/ST Sub-Plan in the state.



In the last Tamil Nadu assembly session, it was announced that the SC/ST Sub-Plan would be implemented in the next session. This bill, which is to effectively ensure that the state and central governments allocate funds for welfare schemes for the SC and ST people, has already been implemented in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.



During the conference, discussions were held to get collective suggestions to strengthen this

Act. Deputy General Secretary K Swaminathan said that this special Act serves the purpose of creating awareness among the minorities about their rights and strongly supports them in filing a case in court in the event of denial of their rights while implementing government schemes and funds.



"A monitoring committee should be formed from the state level to the Taluk level across Tamil Nadu to ensure adequate implementation of the schemes without leaving out anyone, he said, adding that a research committee should be formed for collecting data regarding this and suggesting new welfare schemes.



They also pledged their support in bringing the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act to the central level so that the funds are effectively allocated for the people, who have been majorly missing out on many schemes.



TNUEF has also planned to conduct this discussion meeting in other cities, including Coimbatore, Chennai, Tirunelveli, Trichy, and Villupuram, and the collective suggestions will be sent to the state government.



Advocates and political party members took part in the event, including TNUEF state president Chellakannu, former MLA from Makkal Viduthalai Katchi SK Murugavel Rajan, founder of Adi Tamilar Katchi G Jakkaian, and others.

