Domain experts now roped in to head govt entities

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scenes at Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state investment promotion agency, is unconventional for a ‘government office’. The work environment is vibrant with a mix of sectoral experts and officials, with a median age of 35.

The Guidance Bureau founded in 1992 was moved from government offices complex in Egmore to a swanky office in a commercial space. “This type of new-age offices are necessary as we engage with multinational corporations with a core focus on attracting investments”, said Vishnu Venugopalan, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Guidance.

“There is a fairly flat organisation with limited hierarchy unlike a typical government office. Common facilities are shared between teams rather than working in silos. Often government departments are on a daily fire fighting mode with the mandate to manage multiple tasks. However, at Guidance, we attempt to deep-dive into specific goals. This model might not be replicable in all sectors,” he said.

The government has roped in domain experts to head government entities and appointed MDs and CEOs replacing chairmen. More of these roles are filled by experts from non-IAS backgrounds in recent times, recasting administrative structure. A senior technocrat has even refused perks like an official car and everyone in the organisation shares common restroom. These changes may seem insignificant, but considering the structure of traditional departments like TIIC, these are great changes.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, CEO of StartupTN, said this is government’s attempt to bring in professional expertise into the defined role. “Government officials are prone to transfers and have to juggle responsibilities across departments. But I was building startups and incubating them for around two decades. That’s the experience needed here,” he said. “But our appointment is based on a performance-based contract,” he said.

He is one of the first non-IAS CEOs to be appointed in a government body and answers to a board of directors, comprising mostly senior IAS officials. When he was posted, many raised doubts about his ability to function independently. But it was proven wrong. “We will have deliberations as any board would have, but officials, including our chairman, and MSME secretary Arun Roy have given me a free hand,” he said. When TNIE asked what do experts from outside bring to the table, he said, “We are well connected to resources and culture of the industry and it can be brought into our organisation. We can push an initiative otherwise much more difficult in a government body.”

N Muruganandham, secretary I to CM, oversaw these transformations as industries and finance secretary.

He said domain experts were appointed to perform a particular task and these are mostly related to business and finance.

“Guidance’s restructuring was inspired from Invest India, Union government agency for investment promotion. The lack of availability of IAS cadres to meet the growing number of departments is also a reason behind the shift,” he said. Now the Tamil Nadu government is looking outside to fill the post of CEO at Tamil Nadu Food Promotion and Agri Export Corporation and a few other posts related to finance.

