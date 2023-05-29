Exempt 11% import tax on cotton: SIMA

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has appealed to the Central government to exempt cotton from 11% import duty till October this year, similar to the exemption from April to October 2022.

The demand for cotton textiles nosedived from April 2022, due to inflation in major importing countries, declining demand, etc., The global export of cotton textiles declined to $143.87 billion during the calendar year 2022 as against $154 billion and $170 billion recorded during 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Ravi Sam, chairman of SIMA, said cotton arrival in the current season was less than 60% as on March 31 as against the usual arrival of 85% to 90% for many decades. He has said the abnormal month-on-month kapas price prevailed during the last year, making the farmers and kapas traders hold over 47% of the cotton hoping for a price rise despite Cotton Corporation of India announcing the closure of MSP operations on March 31, 2023.

He has said kapas price was around Rs 9,000 per quintal (100 kg) during peak arrival months (December to February) of last year despite a daily arrival rate of 1.32 to 2.2 lakh bales, the kapas price exceeded Rs 11,000 per quintal during April 2022, adding daily arrival rate during peak season was lowest during the current cotton season with only around 1 to 1.3 lakh bales.

"It would be difficult to gin the cotton during the rainy season and therefore, the farmers should dispose of the available cotton to fetch better prices. The industry might face a shortage of cotton during the end and beginning of the season till the new cotton arrives on the market. Therefore, it is advisable to exempt ELS cotton from 11% import duty and also other cotton varieties from June to October, similar to the exemption given from April to October 2022," he added.

