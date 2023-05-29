Home States Tamil Nadu

Four arrested for beating a sculptor to death in Kovai

The gang was in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with the deceased at midnight when he was searching for an eatery and beaten him thinking of him as a thief, said police. 

Published: 29th May 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore (Rural) district police arrested a four-member gang on Saturday night for allegedly beating a sculptor, D Vadivelu (42), to death on Kalappatti road. 

The arrested persons were identified as P Marimuthu (57) from Kurumbapalayam, L Maldurai (47) S Santhosh Kumar (24), both truck drivers from Kalappatti and G Rajkumar (21) a native of Thanjavur.
A wordy quarrel arose between them and the four people beat Vadivel badly and left the place. Vadivel died on the spot, said police.

On Friday morning, upon information, Kovilpalayam police, sent the body for postmortem. Based on Kalapatti VAO’s complaint, the police registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death).
On Saturday police arrested the four and remanded them in judicial custody.
 

