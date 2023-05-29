Home States Tamil Nadu

Installation of ‘sengol’ will be remembered forever: Guv

Governor RN Ravi on Sunday hailed the installation of ‘sengol’ in the new Parliament building and spoke on its importance of this, at an event organised in Raj Bhavan.   

Published: 29th May 2023

By Express News Service

“It is a historic day. Indian civilisation and cultural evolution are several thousand years old. The ‘sengol’ was designed to symbolise the supremacy of ‘dharma’ as per our tradition and to proclaim that everyone has to conduct themselves in a dharmic way.

Though the British destroyed Bharat’s culture and tradition in the rest of the country, Tamil Nadu retained it fully with the help of institutions through values and ethos. For centuries from now, as in the period of Sangam and Chola regimes, the historical event of May 28, 2023 will keep reminding all those who are on task to decide the future of the country to make it ‘Vishwa Guru’, prosperous India.  We will continue to celebrate this historic day in the future,” he said. 

Meanwhile, VCK cadre wore black shirts to protest against the inauguration of the new Parliament building on the birth anniversary of Savarkar. Talking to reporters, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said, “Installation of ‘sengol’ in Lok Sabha is a political drama enacted by the BJP to woo the people of Tamil Nadu by telling them that the party is respecting the culture of Tamils in a big way.  I request the Tamils not to fall for this.” 

Thirumavalvan also said there was no logic behind the shifting of ‘sengol’ from Allahabad to Parliament at this juncture when the BJP rule is going on and since there is no power transfer needed now.

