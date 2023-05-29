Japan Tamil Sangam signs pact with TN to help kids learn Tamil

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Japan Tamil Sangam and another association for non-resident Tamils living in the country on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government that would help Tamil children in Japan to learn their mother tongue through Tamil Virtual Academy.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at a reception accorded to him in Tokyo by non-resident Tamils in Japan. Official sources said on May 29 and 30, Stalin is scheduled to meet investors and interact with them at conclaves. MoUs will be signed.

At the reception given to the chief minister, children of non-resident Tamils performed traditional art forms like silambattam, mayilattam, kummiyattam and thappattam. Hailing Japan for its hard work and discipline, Stalin said linguists used to say that there were many similarities in the grammar of Tamil and Japanese.

Tamils and Japanese people love learning each other’s language. “Susumu Ono, a linguistic scholar in Japan, researched the link between Tamil and Japanese for over three decades and established the similarities way back in 1970. His work in search of the roots of the Japanese language is an acclaimed work among linguistic scholars. There are similarities between the Pongal festival and the Japanese harvest festival,” Stalin said.

Tamil scholar Iravatham Mahadevan, during his visit to Japan, found that Japanese letters and Tamil Brahmi letters were identical and even the meaning of such words remained identical. The chief minister also recalled the welfare measures being implemented for non-resident Tamils by the DMK government.

From Osaka, the commercial city of Japan, Stalin reached Tokyo by bullet train which runs at a speed of 500 km in two-and-a-half hours. Stalin expressed his wish that similar train services should come to India.

