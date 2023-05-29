 'Kerala takes away minerals from Tamil Nadu, sends back its wastes'

By Express News Service

TENKASI: DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth while speaking at an event in Alangulam on Sunday alleged that Kerala is smuggling minerals from Tamil Nadu and, in return, sending its medical and meat wastes to Tamil Nadu.



"The State government which is responsible for stopping this menace has been remaining a mute spectator. Chief Minister M K Stalin, in the name of the Dravidian model of governance, is touring different countries. His government has not done anything for the people who voted for it. If the smuggling of minerals is not stopped by this government, the DMDK cadre will surely sit on the road and stop every single truck transporting minerals to Kerala," the DMDK leader warned, leading a demonstration staged by her party cadre against mineral transportation to Kerala, and the murder of the Thoothukudi district's Village Administrative Officer Lourdhu Francis by sand mafia.



Premalatha further said she met the family of Francis, the slain VAO, in Thoothukudi and that the state government which gave a `1 crore solatium to his family could not give back the lost life. Premalatha condemned the supporters of Minister Senthil Balaji who allegedly attacked the officials of the Income Tax Department. "The I-T officials do not give prior information to anyone before their raid. Around eight years ago, the I-T officials had come into my house for a raid at 5 am. Since the watchman delayed opening the gate by five minutes, they warned him that they would shoot at the lock and open the door. But, Balaji's supporters attacked the I-T officials. The Union government should arrest Balaji and his brother," she demanded.

