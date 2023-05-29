Man steals seven idols from temple in Salem, arrested

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for stealing idols from the century-old Perumal temple near Tharamangalam in Salem. Police have also recovered seven stolen idols and handed them over to the temple administration.

The accused was identified as C Sakthivel, a resident of Kullanur near Periyasorgai in Nangavalli in Salem. According to police, Sakthivel was living alone and had a small temple in his house. He used to earn income by doing various pujas in that temple and the locals saw him as a sage. Recently, Sakthivel decided to build a big temple near his house.

To begin with, he planned to steal the idols of God from a temple. It was then that he came to know that the security arrangements at the ‘Bhajanai Perumal’ temple in the Tharamangalam area of Salem district were not up to mark.

On the night of May 21, he broke the lock of the temple and stole seven of the eight Panchaloha idols the temple has. When the temple priest, Kumaravel (54) came to open the temple on May 22 morning, he found two Bhudevi idols, two Sridevi idols, Anjaneya and Baby Krishna idol were stolen. On information, Tharamangalam police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

As the locals made a request to the District Superintendent of Police R Sivakumar to recover the stolen idols, a special team was formed to investigate the incident and they arrested Sakthivel in this regard on Saturday evening, said police.

“We assume that all the stolen idols are ancient ones and they were handed over to the temple administration in the presence of locals,” a police officer said.

