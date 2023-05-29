Missing 3 days, Salem boy found dead inside locked car

By Express News Service

SALEM: A seven-year-old boy, who went missing in Salem on May 23, was found dead in a car at a private workshop less than a kilometre from home on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as K Silambarasan, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Ammapet in Salem. He was studying in Class 2 at a government school.

According to police, Silambarasan had left home to play with his friends on May 23 and had been missing since. However, his step-mother Suganya, 28, only informed Ammapet police about this on Saturday, they said.

“The child’s father, Kannan, is in jail. Kannan got separated from his first wife and married Suganya. Silambarasan was living with her. Suganya had a disagreement with Kannan a few months back and is in a relationship with another person. She was not too worried about the boy’s disappearance and only approached the police after neighbours asked about the child,” police said.

The workshop, at which the child’s remains were found, belongs to 30-year-old Manickam. He had locked up the workshop on May 22 to attend his sister’s wedding. Police said the workshop could still be entered through a fence.

“On Saturday, he came to the workshop and noticed a bad smell coming from a car. He opened the car to find the child dead inside,” police said. Manickam informed the Ammapet police who confirmed the identity of the deceased. The remains were sent to the Salem government hospital for an autopsy and a suspicious death case has been registered.

“We suspect the boy went to play at the workshop and got locked into the car. We asked Suganya why she did not report his disappearance on the same day and she claimed she thought Silambarasan had gone to the house of Kannan’s relative. We are questioning Suganya and her partner and are awaiting the autopsy report,” a police officer said.

SALEM: A seven-year-old boy, who went missing in Salem on May 23, was found dead in a car at a private workshop less than a kilometre from home on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as K Silambarasan, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Ammapet in Salem. He was studying in Class 2 at a government school. According to police, Silambarasan had left home to play with his friends on May 23 and had been missing since. However, his step-mother Suganya, 28, only informed Ammapet police about this on Saturday, they said. “The child’s father, Kannan, is in jail. Kannan got separated from his first wife and married Suganya. Silambarasan was living with her. Suganya had a disagreement with Kannan a few months back and is in a relationship with another person. She was not too worried about the boy’s disappearance and only approached the police after neighbours asked about the child,” police said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The workshop, at which the child’s remains were found, belongs to 30-year-old Manickam. He had locked up the workshop on May 22 to attend his sister’s wedding. Police said the workshop could still be entered through a fence. “On Saturday, he came to the workshop and noticed a bad smell coming from a car. He opened the car to find the child dead inside,” police said. Manickam informed the Ammapet police who confirmed the identity of the deceased. The remains were sent to the Salem government hospital for an autopsy and a suspicious death case has been registered. “We suspect the boy went to play at the workshop and got locked into the car. We asked Suganya why she did not report his disappearance on the same day and she claimed she thought Silambarasan had gone to the house of Kannan’s relative. We are questioning Suganya and her partner and are awaiting the autopsy report,” a police officer said.