No student will be denied free travel: Official

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the schools prepare to reopen on June 7, the state transport department has decided to issue smart card passes for free bus rides by July. Approximately 30.14 lakh students are estimated to benefit from this initiative across the state.

Following the Covid-19 lockdown, students wearing uniforms and carrying college identity cards were allowed to travel for free on government buses without any restrictions on the number of trips per day. The delay in distributing free bus passes to students of schools and colleges has resulted in frequent confrontations on government buses, leading to significant financial losses over the past two years, said official sources.

“Although we issued bus passes in the middle of the academic year for 2022-23, no student was disembarked from buses for not possessing the free pass smart card. This year, we have begun the process to ensure that all students carry a smart card during travel. However, none will be denied free travel for want of bus pass,” said a senior official from the transport department.

The Institute of Road Transport, the technical branch of the transport department, has initiated the process of issuing student bus passes on PVC cards. Approximately 1.5 crore has been allocated for issuing smart cards by July.

Official sources mentioned that tenders have been released for printing smart card bus passes for students, which will include holograms for added security. “Apart from frequent clashes, there were also difficulties in identifying routes with high student demand. The final numbers of beneficiaries will be known only after we receive a request for free passes from the educational institutions,” added the official.

Students enrolled in government schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as students attending government arts and science colleges, government polytechnics, and ITIs, are eligible for a free bus pass. The transport corporations in each district will collect the student data which will be sent for the printing of smart cards.

“Once comprehensive data on student seeking passes is collected from each institution, the bus service schedule will also be revised to prevent students from hanging on the footboard of the buses,” explained the official. The state government has allocated Rs 1,300 crore for the year 2022-23 to seven transport corporations as compensation for free bus passes, and the reimbursement has increased to Rs 1,500 crore for the year 2023-24.

