Home States Tamil Nadu

No student will be denied free travel: Official

30 lakh pupils to benefit from bus passes. 

Published: 29th May 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

buspass.

Image used for representational purpose.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Even as the schools prepare to reopen on June 7, the state transport department has decided to issue smart card passes for free bus rides by July. Approximately 30.14 lakh students are estimated to benefit from this initiative across the state.

Following the Covid-19 lockdown, students wearing uniforms and carrying college identity cards were allowed to travel for free on government buses without any restrictions on the number of trips per day. The delay in distributing free bus passes to students of schools and colleges has resulted in frequent confrontations on government buses, leading to significant financial losses over the past two years, said official sources.

“Although we issued bus passes in the middle of the academic year for 2022-23, no student was disembarked from buses for not possessing the free pass smart card. This year, we have begun the process to ensure that all students carry a smart card during travel. However, none will be denied free travel for want of bus pass,” said a senior official from the transport department.

The Institute of Road Transport, the technical branch of the transport department, has initiated the process of issuing student bus passes on PVC cards. Approximately 1.5 crore has been allocated for issuing smart cards by July.

Official sources mentioned that tenders have been released for printing smart card bus passes for students, which will include holograms for added security. “Apart from frequent clashes, there were also difficulties in identifying routes with high student demand. The final numbers of beneficiaries will be known only after we receive a request for free passes from the educational institutions,” added the official.

Students enrolled in government schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as students attending government arts and science colleges, government polytechnics, and ITIs, are eligible for a free bus pass. The transport corporations in each district will collect the student data which will be sent for the printing of smart cards.

“Once comprehensive data on student seeking passes is collected from each institution, the bus service schedule will also be revised to prevent students from hanging on the footboard of the buses,” explained the official. The state government has allocated Rs 1,300 crore for the year 2022-23 to seven transport corporations as compensation for free bus passes, and the reimbursement has increased to Rs 1,500 crore for the year 2023-24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Transport Department COVID-19 lockdown bus pass
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp