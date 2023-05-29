Home States Tamil Nadu

Official attacked while stopping illegal mining; local body chief among 3 held

Published: 29th May 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  A revenue inspector attempting to stop illegal excavation of red earth from the foothills of Narasingapuram came under attack from a four-member gang led by the panchayat union president on Saturday night, police said. While the DMK suspended the local body president, the Thuraiyur police arrested him and two others on Sunday.

Following information of red earth smuggling, Revenue Inspector in Thuraiyur block Prabakaran headed to the foothills of Narasingapuram where he spotted an excavator lifting the soil on Saturday night. When he took away the keys of the vehicle, Narasingapuram panchayat union president and DMK cadre V Maheshwaran (48) along with P Dhanapal (48), Mani alias R Manikandan (26) and heavy vehicle operator, G Kandhasamy (35), confronted him.  Dhanapal struck the official’s head with a stone, while Manikandan bit his neck. Maheshwaran assaulted him on the face and body. Following this the four escaped, police said.

Learning of the assault, VAO Swaminathan arrived at the spot and took Prabakaran to the Perumalpalayam PHC from where he was shifted to Thuraiyur GH. The Thuraiyur police registered a case on the four under various sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 379 (punishment for theft), of the IPC and arrested Maheshwaran, Dhanapal and Mani on Sunday. Kandhasamy is absconding.
On Sunday, District Collector M Pradeep Kumar visited Prabakaran in hospital and assured him of action against the accused.

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan suspended Maheshwaran from the party.

