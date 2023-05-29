Perambalur farmers struggle to cultivate as lake's sluice gates shut for three years

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers of Ayyalur in the district are struggling to take up cultivation as they complain that the sluice gates of a lake that irrigates their lands have remained shut for the past three years. This, in turn, has led the waterbody’s irrigation canals and farmlands to be ridden with plant overgrowth from disuse, they add.

A lake spread over about 125 acres in the village and maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) was used for irrigating paddy, groundnut and sesame cultivation on about 200 acres. It also improved the water table in the region and met the needs of cattle. Three years ago, the PWD closed the two sluice gates of the lake over unclear reasons.

With them continuing to remain shut, farmers are left in a spot. Even when there is water in the lake that is fed by various resources, including the Siruvachur hills, farmers struggle to draw it for irrigation. The irrigation canals carrying water from the lake to the fields have also become ridden with plant overgrowth like seemai karuvelam.

While aggrieved farmers submitted a petition with the Collectorate six months ago, seeking redressal of the issue, it is yet to be acted upon. M Anbazhagan, a farmer in the village, said, "I used to cultivate groundnut in my land parcel of one acre. With the sluice gates of the lake remaining closed, we have not been able to cultivate for three years despite the lake having water.” We cannot even step into the fields as it muddy to knee-level.

Also, weeds have taken over our lands, he added. "The livelihood of more than 100 farmers, including mine, has been affected due to lack of farming," he said. E Balu, another farmer, said, "The PWD officials did not respond properly when enquired. The sluice gates of the lake should be raised for the benefit of the farmers." When contacted, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer (Perambalur) T Maruthamuthu told TNIE, "I took charge recently. I will inspect the issue and take action."

