Phase 2 of Irumbu Penmani to benefit 1,182 anaemic girls of Virudhunagar

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The district administration will provide nutrition kits to 1,182 severely anaemic girl students from Classes 9 to 12 in government and aided schools, through phase two of the Irumbu Penmani scheme, in June to combat anaemia in adolescent girls.

Anaemic women are at risk of medical complications, including postpartum haemorrhage. In October last year, the then-district collector J Meghanath Reddy came up with the Irumbu Penmani scheme to address maternal mortality among other complications by providing nutritional kits to anaemic antenatal mothers who are in their second trimester. After the distribution of kits, many of the mothers reported an increase in their haemoglobin levels.

District Collector VP Jeyaseelan has extended the scheme to adolescent girls. “The gap between a girl attaining her puberty and becoming pregnant is relatively lower in rural areas. Hence, we decided to focus on this age group to address the issue at the earliest,” he said.

According to training team medical officer Dr R Gilbert Thangaraj, the haemoglobin screening of 43,755 girls, aged 12 to 16 years, from 467 schools commenced in February and was completed in two weeks. “The team of doctors from Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, along with other teams such as Village Health Nurses and Mid Level Health Providers were deployed for this process,” he said. Around 40% of girls were found to be anaemic post the screening. As many as 11,476 girls had mild anaemia, 6,019 had moderate anaemia, and 1,182 girls had severe anaemia.

Girls with moderate and severe anaemia were sent to the District Early Intervention Center (DEIC) for proper evaluation and treatment. “Since 75% per cent reason for the cause of anaemia is iron deficiency, the kits designed for the girls include iron and protein-rich products like Iron syrup, Vitamin C tablets and a healthy mix,” said Thangaraj.

The kits would be distributed to the girls in the presence of their parents at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) during the next three months. One kit will be provided each month. The haemoglobin levels of the girls will also be monitored.

