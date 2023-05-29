Stalin rules out tie-up with BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has ruled out any alliance with the BJP like it happened during the times of his father M Karunanidhi since the BJP headed by late leader AB Vajpayee is different from the BJP today. Stalin said this in his interview with a Singapore Tamil daily, Tamil Murasu, during his visit to that country a few days ago.

Though Stalin had already said there would be no chance for the DMK joining hands with the BJP in the recent period, this time he asserted it by saying that the BJP is now a different entity under the present leadership unlike what it was under Vajpayee.

When the DMK forged an alliance for the first time with the saffron party in 1999 Lok Sabha elections, the then chief minister and party chief M Karunanidhi justified the decision saying, “Where there is DMK, there will be no communalism.” However, the alliance came to an end in 2004. Karunanidhi had also described Vajpayee as “a right man in the wrong party.”

In the interview with the daily, when asked whether the split in the AIADMK would be a favourable point for the DMK, Stalin said, “As of now, the AIADMK is split into four. But we don’t bother about that since we never play politics using the weakness of another party. We always depend on the strength of ideologies and our cadre.”

When questioned about the increasing number of northern Indians in Tamil Nadu and whether industries in the state would come to a halt without them, Stalin said, “Workers from northern states come to Tamil Nadu in search of employment and this is due to the state being prosperous and developed one. This augurs well for Tamil Nadu and is not a sign otherwise. We can’t say that these workers are snatching away opportunities of others. Besides, we are firm on the welfare of Tamils and implementing schemes that give priority to Tamils in employment opportunities.”

To a question, Stalin said his government plans to conduct a Tamil classical language conference on the lines of the one that took place during the tenure of Karunanidhi. A formal announcement would be made at an appropriate time.



