Sweet end to Nilgiris Summer Festival as Fruit Show ends in Coonoor

NILGIRIS: Marking the end of the month-long Nilgiris Summer Festival, the 63rd Annual Fruit Show was concluded at Simspark in Coonoor on Sunday. According to officials, around 22,016 tourists visited the show in two days.

Mohammed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Wellington Cantonment distributed a total of 113 prizes to those who set up the best fruit garden, subtropical fruits, tropical fruits, more fruit varieties and fruit products during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

The fruits used for making the giant pineapple along with the fruit basket, earthworm and pyramid will be used for making food products such as jam and Jelly, said Horticulture department officials. Officials also said fruits like orange, apple and mangoes will be reused as the arrangement was made without damaging the fruits.

Meanwhile, Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister Senthil Balaji handed over financial assistance of Rs 39.11 lakh to as many as 111 beneficiaries during the concluding ceremony of the Valparai summer festival at the Valparai government higher secondary school on Sunday evening.

The minister also laid a foundation stone for four different development works at 30.30 crore and inaugurated seven works that were carried out at a cost of Rs 13.55 crore. He also appreciated the district collector and all the government officials for conducting the Summer festival successfully within a short time.

