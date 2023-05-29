Tiruchy corporation submits metro feasibility report to Tamil Nadu government, awaits approval

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy corporation officials said that the feasibility report for the metro project, which was submitted to the state government earlier this month, would be assessed by the government along with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), after which it would be submitted to the central government for approval. In its feasibility report, the corporation has suggested three metro lines for the city covering about 68 km.

As announced earlier, the first line connection from Samayapuram to Vayalur would cover 18.7 km, the second line from Thuvakudi to Panjappur line via the central bus stand would cover 26 km, and the third line from Tiruchy junction to Panjappur via the airport and outer ring road would cover about 23.3 km. Senior corporation officials said that the corporation has a limited role in the project as the metro is a joint project of the state and the centre.

"We have submitted our report stressing that the city needs metro service for its future requirements. Our team has also suggested the best possible routes for its service in the city. Now, the state government would assess this report and send it to the central government. If the state requires additional information, our team would provide it.

After a detailed analysis, the state government would submit our report along with its report for the centre. If the team at the centre are satisfied with it, there will be a joint sitting of the central and state government. In that joint meeting, they would form a team for the metro project. That team will conduct the soil testing and take decisions on the number of stations etc," a senior corporation official explained.

Sources said major steps related to the metro were likely to happen only next year. "Since it is a crucial project and requires the coordination of various departments, there would be multiple meetings headed by the district collector.

After the meeting with various stakeholders, a joint team of centre and state officials would start their study on selected routes. This detailed study would consider the number of stations or halting points on each route. If such steps are completed this year, the metro works may start next year," a source said.

