Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy corporation submits metro feasibility report to Tamil Nadu government, awaits approval

"We have submitted our report stressing that the city needs metro service for its future requirements. Our team has also suggested the best possible routes for its service in the city.

Published: 29th May 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Tiruchy corporation officials said that the feasibility report for the metro project, which was submitted to the state government earlier this month, would be assessed by the government along with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), after which it would be submitted to the central government for approval. In its feasibility report, the corporation has suggested three metro lines for the city covering about 68 km.

As announced earlier, the first line connection from Samayapuram to Vayalur would cover 18.7 km, the second line from Thuvakudi to Panjappur line via the central bus stand would cover 26 km, and the third line from Tiruchy junction to Panjappur via the airport and outer ring road would cover about 23.3 km. Senior corporation officials said that the corporation has a limited role in the project as the metro is a joint project of the state and the centre.

"We have submitted our report stressing that the city needs metro service for its future requirements. Our team has also suggested the best possible routes for its service in the city. Now, the state government would assess this report and send it to the central government. If the state requires additional information, our team would provide it.

After a detailed analysis, the state government would submit our report along with its report for the centre. If the team at the centre are satisfied with it, there will be a joint sitting of the central and state government. In that joint meeting, they would form a team for the metro project. That team will conduct the soil testing and take decisions on the number of stations etc," a senior corporation official explained.

Sources said major steps related to the metro were likely to happen only next year. "Since it is a crucial project and requires the coordination of various departments, there would be multiple meetings headed by the district collector.

After the meeting with various stakeholders, a joint team of centre and state officials would start their study on selected routes. This detailed study would consider the number of stations or halting points on each route. If such steps are completed this year, the metro works may start next year," a source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy CMRL Metro project feasibility report
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp