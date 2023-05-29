Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Vasippu Iyakkam’ to release new books

The department is in the process of curating the books with the help of children’s authors. So far, 53 of them have been readied.

Published: 29th May 2023

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the school education department’s Vasippu Iyakkam (reading movement), government school students from Class 4-9 will soon get their classroom libraries with books under four categories, based on the reading level of pupils.

The department is in the process of curating the books with the help of children’s authors. So far, 53 of them have been readied. The scheme will be implemented in one block of 11 districts on a pilot basis in June and will be expanded after three months, said sources.

The books have been categorised into nulai (enter), nada (walk), oodu (run) and para (fly). While ‘nulai’ level books will have pictures with one line of text, those in ‘nada’ level will have pictures with one paragraph of text. Each book will have a story covering 16 to 17 pages which will be chosen by a creative team.

“We also tested the books by taking feedback from children. Some of them suggested using simpler terms to understand the story better. The scheme aims to improve the reading habit among children. We observed government school children who visit book fairs mostly return empty-handed or with books that are cheaper,” said a member of the Vasippu Iyakkam team.

The collection of around 250 books will be ready by the end of the next academic year. Volunteers, including those from the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, will act as ambassadors. They will visit the schools once in two weeks, assess the reading level of students, and ensure they continue to read books.

