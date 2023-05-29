Vellore mud roads delay care, tribal baby dies

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Delay in accessing timely medical assistance due to a lack of proper roads took the life of an 18-month-old tribal baby named Dhanushka after she was bitten by a snake on Friday. The child resided at Atthimarathu Kollai village, in Alleri Hill panchayat, Anaicut taluk.

The village is approximately 15km from the nearest hospital but 6km of that route must be crossed on mud roads. After the baby died, on Saturday the grieving mother was forced to carry her lifeless body home as the ambulance was unable to traverse these mud roads.

“On Friday night, my daughter and I were sleeping outside the house to enjoy the fresh air. When I briefly went to use the toilet, she was bitten on her hand by a snake and started foaming at the mouth,” Priya, the child’s mother, told TNIE. While Priya works under the MGNREGS, her husband Vijay is a daily wage worker. They have two other children.

The couple borrowed a motorcycle from a neighbour to take the baby to Anaicut government hospital. But, the bike broke down midway forcing them to carry Danushka and walk 6km to Varthalampattu. There they caught an auto and reached the hospital.

‘We have pled for basic PHC facilities but in vain’

“We don’t have proper roads from Alleri village to Varthalampattu stop. This hampers our ability to access transportation, as buses are available only from there. From Varthalampattu, it’s another 9km to the hospital,” shared a village resident.

“When the baby arrived at the hospital, she appeared very pale. The snake had bitten her finger, causing a neurotoxic reaction that affected the baby’s brain and muscles. We immediately placed the child in an oxygen incubator and administered an anti-venom injection, but sadly, there was no response,” Dr Preethi, who treated the child, said.

Realising the need for specialised paediatric care, the attending doctor recommended the baby be transferred to Adukamaparai Government Hospital. The parents and the child were transported by a 108 ambulance. However, after an examination by the doctor there, the devastating news was conveyed to the parents: Dhanushka had passed away. The infant’s body was handed over to the family following a postmortem on Saturday.

The ambulance transporting the couple and their child’s remains back to Alleri was unable to travel the last 6km owing to the condition of the roads and Priya had to carry Dhanushka’s body home.

“If we’d had accessible medical facilities nearby, perhaps my daughter would still be alive,” Vijay said.

The people of Alleri Hill Panchayat have long sought basic road and health care facilities. Sundarshan, the deputy panchayat president, expressed frustration and said, “We have repeatedly pleaded for basic road and PHC facilities, but our efforts have been in vain.” Reiterating the demand, Priya said, “I don’t want any other child to suffer the same fate as my daughter.”

Vellore collector, Kumaravel Pandian, told TNIE, “It is our mistake only. Since 2021, we have been laying road for tribal communities in hilly areas. We had planned road works for Alleri village too but are awaiting forest department’s approval to proceed. We will soon arrange a basic health subcentre for the villagers.”

