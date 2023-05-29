Wild animal menace thwarts Alathur shallot farmers' attempts to shift to alternative crops

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers of Alathur block, which accounts for most of the district’s shallot production, have been unsuccessful in their attempts to shift to alternative crops as they blame frequent invasion of their fields by wild animals from the nearby forest area.

They seek steps like the installation of an electric fence along the forest boundaries to prevent the animals from straying out and causing damage to their cultivation. While authorities have advised farmers, whose shallot cultivation is being affected by basal rot disease over the past few years, to turn to alternative crops, the latter point to unsuccessful attempts to raise crops like millets, maize and groundnuts due to the wild animal menace.

They mention the problem of crop damage from straying wild boars and deer as prevalent in several villages like Nattarmangalam, Chettikulam, Koothanur, Eachankadu, Marudhadi, Padalur, Kurur and Irur – all of which abut the forest. S Nehru Chandrakasan, a farmer from Nattarmangalam, said, "For many years we have taken up shallot cultivation thrice in a year.

Realising the adverse impacts, I decided to go for alternative crops to improve soil fertility. I planted maize on my two acres of land in the village by spending over Rs 20,000 an acre. Half of the produce, however, has been damaged by deer. Instead of 20 sacks an acre, we got a yield of only around 10 sacks." Mentioning deer as mostly straying into fields after 7 pm, he said, “We stayed back to prevent them from damaging our crop but we could not stop it.

The forest department should hence set up an electric fence around the forest to help us cultivate alternative crops.” A similar problem persists in areas of Veppanthattai block too, he added. R Arunachalam, another farmer, said, "I sowed pearl millet on my acre of land two months ago. Now it is nearing harvest season. Deer have damaged a part of the cultivation.

To prevent this I fenced off my portion of land with cloth and small wires. Wild animals, however, continue to invade the field and damage the crop." When contacted, a district forest department official told TNIE, "We provide compensation for crop damage. We will check the issue.”

