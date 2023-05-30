Home States Tamil Nadu

Annamalai slams TN government over closure of medical colleges in state

BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday crititicised the state government for its “lethargic attitude which has pushed three medical colleges to the verge of closure.”

By Express News Service

He was talking to reporters at the party’s headquarters on Monday, giving details about achievements of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh was also present.

To a question on the arrest of wrestlers in Delhi, Annamalai said, “The government has registered an FIR, and formed a committee. It will carry out a time-bound investigation. But, is it fair to demand an arrest without clearing the place (Jantar Mantar)? If evidence is provided, the Delhi police is duty-bound to act. If a woman makes an allegation against someone and seeks immediate arrest before proceedings, what happens to the rule of law.”

Replying to a question about delay in the construction of AIIMS in Madurai, Singh said, “The deadline for the project is 2026. We have planned to expedite the project, for which, the state government has to extend its support.”

