Baby death: TN Collector says survey on to lay road to Alleri

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Following the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child in Athimara Kollai village, Collector B Kumaravel Pandian visited the village in Alleri panchayat in Anaicut taluk on Monday to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Pandian held discussions with residents on various issues such road infrastructure, drinking water availability, sanitation and the like. With regard to the road construction to Alleri hill village, the collector said land survey is already underway in collaboration with the forest department. A project estimate of approximately Rs 5.51 crore has been prepared for the construction of a black-topped road in the area.

Addressing reporters, he said Pinjamandhai, Alleri Palamarathukollai, Kalampattu, Jhartankollai, Kurumalai and Thangumalai hamlets, located on Javvadu hills, lack direct road connectivity from the dam area, and approval for constructing roads have to come from forest department.

As part of rural road development scheme in Kurmalai region, Pandian said, a black-topped road to the length of 2.5 km, has been constructed at Rs 1.06 crore and works to the tune of Rs 5 crore is being carried out to provide road facilities to Binjamandhai village.

District Forest Officer Kalanithi, District Panchayat Committee Chairman M Babu, Vellore Revenue Commissioner Kavitha, Rural Development Agency Executive Engineer Senthil, and other officials accompanied the collector on the occasion.

