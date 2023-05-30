Tamil Nadu government plans to set up an aerospace industrial park in Sulur

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is planning to set up an aerospace industrial park on 200 acres which will have access to the runway at Air Force Station in Sulur, making it an ideal hub for investments in maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), official sources said.

TIDCO has floated a tender for identifying consultants for the preparation of a techno-economic feasibility report for the park. Coimbatore, renowned as an engineering hub, has a robust ecosystem of enterprises involved in aerospace sector. Many of these companies are currently supplying components, equipment and subsystems to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Coimbatore also houses a base repair depot of Indian Air Force, further solidifying its credentials as a strategic aerospace hub. The proposed park is strategically located, which can attract investments from the future platform projects of HAL.

This comes at a time when the Union government has put forward a vision of achieving Rs 1,75,000 crore in aerospace and defence manufacturing and export of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025. One of the critical constraints in attracting investments in the sector is the lack of availability of infrastructure for growth of aerospace and defence industries. Establishment of this greenfield industrial park will provide the necessary infrastructure to the sector to grow and meet the increased demand, sources said.

The Indian aviation market is poised to become the third largest in the world by 2026 and this represents a significant growth in MRO market, sources said. Air India has placed an order of more than 800 new aircraft which shows the increasing requirement for domestic MROs in the country. The MRO market in India is expected to grow from $1.7 billion to $4 billion by 2031. Also, the synergy between civil and military MRO, which currently does not exist, is expected to be the norm in the future and enhance the demand of aircraft components, sources said.

Sources also indicated that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has recently announced UDAN 5.0 which focuses on last mile connectivity using smaller aircraft with seating capacity of 20 or less, operating from small airports. This scheme will boost manufacture of small aircraft domestically and increase the requirement of aviation components, sources added.

