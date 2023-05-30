Tussle between motorboat, country boat fishers will be solved via talks: TN Minister

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Peace talks will be held to put an end to the prolonged tussle between country boat fishermen and motorboat fishermen of the coastal areas, said Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha Radhakrishnan.

He was talking to reporters after a review meeting in Jegathapattinam on Monday. Anitha Radhakrishnan said, “Efforts will be taken to set up a veterinary college in Pudukkottai. The tussle between the fishermen will be brought to an end.

The Jegathapattinam fish landing centre will soon be extended as well, and transmitters will be given to all motorboat fishermen. We have already given them to the coastal fishermen in some parts of the state.”

“Deep-sea fishing may lead to border issues with Sri Lanka. We will discuss it with the ministry of external affairs and arrive at a solution soon. Talks are underway for relief fund to fishermen during the fishing prohibition period,” said the minister.

