900-year-old poetic inscription found in Ramnad village in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 900-year-old poetic inscription was found in a dilapidated mandapam in Uthrakosamangai in Ramanathapuram by a historian on Tuesday. Based on information about the stone inscription, head of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation V Rajaguru inspected the mandapam in Uthrakosamangai and found the inscription on the eastern side of the Vettai Mandapam near the Government Higher Secondary School on the road from Uthrakosamangai to Thirupullani and took an estampage of it along with M Vimalraj and D Manoj. With the help of senior archaeologist S.Santhalingam, he transcribed the data.

While speaking, Rajaguru stated that the square-shaped mandapam that is six metre long and six metre wide has 16 square pillars with capitals. “The mandapam faces the Uthrakosamangai Shiva temple in the west. The pillars are made of beach rocks. On one side of the Mandapam ceiling, three lines of inscriptions are written. Even though the inscription is written in three lines, it is a Venba poem (a form of classical Tamil poetry) that consists of four lines. Based on the writing style, it has been confirmed that it belongs to the Pandya period in the 12th century AD,” he said

“The meaning of the poetic inscription is that in the 8th regnal year of a Pandya king, Kayapan Chera Anda Pillai, an Andar (Idaiyar in Tamil) from Tharukkavai, made a beautiful mandapam for Thunnu sadaya Chola Pondiswarar,” he said, adding that the king’s name is not mentioned in it.

Stating that the name ‘Thunnu sadaya Chola Pondiswarar’ on the inscription may be the old name of Shiva who has a temple at Uthrakosamangai. From the time of Rajendra Chola I, the Cholas directly ruled the Pandya country under the name Chola Pandya.

“Kayapan Chera Andapillai, who built the mandapam, belonged to the Idaiyar clan and the village of Tharukkavai. The name Kayapan appears in the Tamil Brahmi inscriptions in places, including the Yanaimalai. It can be known from this inscription that Idaiyar had the title of Pillai. Tharukkavai may be a village called Tharukakudi near Melur in Madurai district.” Rajaguru explained

This is the first poetic inscription found in Ramanathapuram.

