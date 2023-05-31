BJP’s display of support to Tamil language a political stunt: Murasoli

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a scathing editorial on Tuesday, DMK’s party organ ‘Murasoli’ strongly criticised the Union government for its “insincere attempts to woo Tamil voters instead of taking concrete steps to promote and develop Tamil language.” The write-up said the recent display of support by the BJP for Tamil language is nothing but a political show.

Under the headline, “Variety in deception,” the editorial criticised the saffron party for claiming that a similar ‘sengol’ was handed over to Lord Mountbatten on the suggestion of former Governor General C Rajagopalachari.

The editorial said Rajaji’s grandson himself denied the claim that his grandfather had given such instructions, and the mutt’s seer clarified there was no documented evidence of handing over the sceptre to Lord Mountbatten. The article also said to gain political mileage in Tamil Nadu, the BJP received the ‘sengol’ through a seer in the state.

The write-up said unless ‘Tirukkural’ is declared a national book, all state languages are recognised as official languages, examinations and interviews for union government jobs are conducted in all state languages, Tamil is made the court language at Madras HC, and Tamil is taught in Kendriya Vidyalayas, the people of Tamil Nadu will consider all what the Union government does as a mere drama.

CHENNAI: In a scathing editorial on Tuesday, DMK’s party organ ‘Murasoli’ strongly criticised the Union government for its “insincere attempts to woo Tamil voters instead of taking concrete steps to promote and develop Tamil language.” The write-up said the recent display of support by the BJP for Tamil language is nothing but a political show. Under the headline, “Variety in deception,” the editorial criticised the saffron party for claiming that a similar ‘sengol’ was handed over to Lord Mountbatten on the suggestion of former Governor General C Rajagopalachari. The editorial said Rajaji’s grandson himself denied the claim that his grandfather had given such instructions, and the mutt’s seer clarified there was no documented evidence of handing over the sceptre to Lord Mountbatten. The article also said to gain political mileage in Tamil Nadu, the BJP received the ‘sengol’ through a seer in the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The write-up said unless ‘Tirukkural’ is declared a national book, all state languages are recognised as official languages, examinations and interviews for union government jobs are conducted in all state languages, Tamil is made the court language at Madras HC, and Tamil is taught in Kendriya Vidyalayas, the people of Tamil Nadu will consider all what the Union government does as a mere drama.