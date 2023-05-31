Human Rights DSP appears before CJM over false case against anti-Sterlite activists

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tirunelveli Social Justice and Human Rights Unit (SJ & HR) R Thirumalai appeared before the Thoothukudi Chief Judicial Magistrate in connection with a fake case allegedly foisted against anti-Sterlite activists when he was serving as inspector of police at Pudukottai in Thoothukudi in 2018.



The anti-Sterlite activists headed by Michael Genius Anto protested against the suspended DSP in front of the court campus, demanding the arrest of the officer who had been charged both by Aruna Jegadeesan committee and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier on March 28, Thoothukudi Chief Judicial Magistrate R Selvakumar issued an arrest warrant against the suspended police officer for not appearing before the court for five hearings.



Pudukkottai sub inspector produced Tirumalai before the chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday. The CJM Selvakumar questioned the suspended DSP and obtained statements regarding the case related to an FIR of attempt to murder registered against activist Agri Paramasivam of Deivaseyalpuram on September 6, 2018. The case has been postponed to June 6.

Thirumalai is facing inquiry of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC). He has been indicted by the Aruna Jegadeesan commission report, while CBI too named him in the charge sheet for torturing Anti-Sterlite agitators.

