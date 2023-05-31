Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai youth bags gold in international triple jump event

The athlete’s father Thirumaran told TNIE that Prabhu managed to win a medal and Rs 6,000 in a local sporting event in Madurai at the early age of 12.

Published: 31st May 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran struck gold in the triple jump event at the Venizelia-Chania International meet 2023 in Greece | Express

Selva Prabhu Thirumaran struck gold in the triple jump event at the Venizelia-Chania International meet 2023 in Greece | Express

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Continuing his hot streak, 18-year-old Selva Prabhu Thirumaran of Madurai has struck gold in the men’s triple jump event at the Venizelia-Chania International meet 2023 in Greece. Jumping his personal best of 16.78 metres in his second attempt, Prabhu broke the junior national record of 16.63 metres. He had finished second at the World Athletics U-20 Championships with a jump of 16.15m in Columbia last year. 

The athlete’s father Thirumaran told TNIE that Prabhu managed to win a medal and Rs 6,000 in a local sporting event in Madurai at the early age of 12. “He first showed interest in running and long jump events. One of his coaches, Srinivasan, guided him to choose the triple jump.

After rigorous training, he secured multiple medals in various events including the All India university championship, Khelo India event and other national events. Prabhu is currently being trained at JSW Bellary. We are very proud of our son’s achievement,” Thirumaran added, assuring that his son will get a podium finish in Asian and Olympic events soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International triple jump Khelo India
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp