Madurai youth bags gold in international triple jump event

MADURAI: Continuing his hot streak, 18-year-old Selva Prabhu Thirumaran of Madurai has struck gold in the men’s triple jump event at the Venizelia-Chania International meet 2023 in Greece. Jumping his personal best of 16.78 metres in his second attempt, Prabhu broke the junior national record of 16.63 metres. He had finished second at the World Athletics U-20 Championships with a jump of 16.15m in Columbia last year.

The athlete’s father Thirumaran told TNIE that Prabhu managed to win a medal and Rs 6,000 in a local sporting event in Madurai at the early age of 12. “He first showed interest in running and long jump events. One of his coaches, Srinivasan, guided him to choose the triple jump.

After rigorous training, he secured multiple medals in various events including the All India university championship, Khelo India event and other national events. Prabhu is currently being trained at JSW Bellary. We are very proud of our son’s achievement,” Thirumaran added, assuring that his son will get a podium finish in Asian and Olympic events soon.

